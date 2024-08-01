AEW Star Mercedes Mone Files for Divorce

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

According to court documents, AEW star Mercedes Mone filed for divorce from her husband, Sarath Ton (also known as Mikadze), on July 30th, 2024. Mikadze has spent years working for WWE as a costume designer, and the couple had been married since 2016.

In a video published to her YouTube channel, an emotional Mercedes shared the following about her divorce:

“I’m just ready to be free, I’m ready to be free of not being afraid. For so long I’ve kept this secret… I just didn’t want the outside world to judge or say anything. My ex-husband now, we have such a great relationship and he’s such an amazing, incredible guy that I’m so thankful for. He’s another person that changed and saved my life.”

“We’ve moved on, we’ve been separated for a long time. We got separated at the end of December of 2020, and he finally moved out in January of 2021.”