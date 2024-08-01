WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW Star Mercedes Mone Files for Divorce

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 01, 2024

AEW Star Mercedes Mone Files for Divorce

According to court documents, AEW star Mercedes Mone filed for divorce from her husband, Sarath Ton (also known as Mikadze), on July 30th, 2024. Mikadze has spent years working for WWE as a costume designer, and the couple had been married since 2016.

In a video published to her YouTube channel, an emotional Mercedes shared the following about her divorce:

“I’m just ready to be free, I’m ready to be free of not being afraid. For so long I’ve kept this secret… I just didn’t want the outside world to judge or say anything. My ex-husband now, we have such a great relationship and he’s such an amazing, incredible guy that I’m so thankful for. He’s another person that changed and saved my life.”

“We’ve moved on, we’ve been separated for a long time. We got separated at the end of December of 2020, and he finally moved out in January of 2021.”


Tags: #aew #mercedes mone

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88743/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π