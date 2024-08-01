WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mercedes Mone Set to Compete at NJPW Capital Collision in Washington, DC on August 30

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 01, 2024

"The CEO" is set to compete for NJPW next month.

On Wednesday, it was announced that TBS and NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Mercedes Mone will participate in the NJPW Capital Collision show on August 30.

"Strong Women's Champion Mercedes Mone has been confirmed to compete in the Capital Collision Washington DC tournament on Friday, August 30th local time," the announcement read.

For more information, visit NJPW.co.jp.

