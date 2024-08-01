Mercedes Mone Set to Compete at NJPW Capital Collision in Washington, DC on August 30

"The CEO" is set to compete for NJPW next month.
On Wednesday, it was announced that TBS and NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Mercedes Mone will participate in the NJPW Capital Collision show on August 30.
"Strong Women's Champion Mercedes Mone has been confirmed to compete in the Capital Collision Washington DC tournament on Friday, August 30th local time," the announcement read.
For more information, visit NJPW.co.jp.
現地時間・8月30日（金）『Capital Collision』ワシントンDC大会に、“STRONG女子王者”メルセデス・モネ選手の参戦が決定！https://t.co/wyKF2zuDyo#njcapital #njpw@MercedesVarnado pic.twitter.com/ufbDuwUQy4— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) August 1, 2024
