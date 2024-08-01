WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Officially Announces Details for 2024 Survivor Series: WarGames PLE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 01, 2024

WWE issued the following press release:

STAMFORD, Conn., August 1, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), in partnership with Destination Vancouver, today announced Survivor Series: WarGames® 2024 will take place Saturday, November 30 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, making it the first-ever Survivor Series to emanate from the city.

To learn more about registering for Survivor Series: WarGames pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/ survivorseries-2024-presale.

Additionally, Priority Pass packages will soon be available from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and more. To learn more or sign up for exclusive presale access, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/ survivorseries.

The announcement comes on the heels of a record-breaking Money In The Bank® which was held in July at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The Premium Live Event became the highest-grossing WWE arena event in Canada in company history.


 
 


