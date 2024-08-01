AEW Rampage Spoilers for Friday, August 2 Episode

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
The following are spoilers for the Friday, August 2 AEW Rampage episode.
Five matches were taped for Friday’s episode on Wednesday night, July 31 in Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
The card featured four singles bouts, plus a tag team contest with MxM Collection squaring off against Private Party.
Spoilers for the show are courtesy of Cagematch.
A spoiler-free lineup for the show:
- MxM Collection (Mason Madden & Mansoor) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)
- Bryan Keith vs. Jackson Drake
- Nyla Rose vs. Harley Cameron
- Brian Cage vs. Manny Lo
- Wheeler Yuta vs. The Butcher
Friday’s Rampage will air at 10 p.m. Eastern time on TNT.
⚡ Shane McMahon Comments on 'Productive' Discussion with AEW's Tony Khan
While it remains to be seen if Shane McMahon joining AEW will become a reality, his meeting with Tony Khan appears to have been positive. W [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 01, 2024 11:46AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com