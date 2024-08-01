WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

AEW Rampage Spoilers for Friday, August 2 Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 01, 2024

The following are spoilers for the Friday, August 2 AEW Rampage episode.

Five matches were taped for Friday’s episode on Wednesday night, July 31 in Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The card featured four singles bouts, plus a tag team contest with MxM Collection squaring off against Private Party.

Spoilers for the show are courtesy of Cagematch.

A spoiler-free lineup for the show:

- MxM Collection (Mason Madden & Mansoor) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)

- Bryan Keith vs. Jackson Drake

- Nyla Rose vs. Harley Cameron

- Brian Cage vs. Manny Lo

- Wheeler Yuta vs. The Butcher

Friday’s Rampage will air at 10 p.m. Eastern time on TNT.

