WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

CM Punk Finally Weighs in on AEW Airing the All In Incident with Jack Perry

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 01, 2024

CM Punk Finally Weighs in on AEW Airing the All In Incident with Jack Perry

Back in April, AEW aired footage of Punk’s infamous scuffle with Perry on an episode of Dynamite. The tactic, done by the Young Bucks, was used to promote a matchup at AEW Dynasty, where Perry made his return from suspension from the incident. Punk spoke on AEW doing this during a recent interview on the SI Media podcast.

Punk compared the situation to fighting in the UFC, noting the parallels between professional wrestling and combat sports. He stated, "It’s kind of like...I have to wrestle Drew McIntyre, right? It’s this garbage person that I don’t want in my life. This is the fight game. This is the shit talk business. It’s just like fighting in the UFC. You see these guys ripping at each other in ugly press conferences and getting personal. I don’t necessarily enjoy that energy, but the payoff is, I get to go in a ring and get to blacken eyes and chip teeth and make Drew sob and do whatever else in my head that I hope to do to him."

Punk added that airing the footage didn't have the intended effect, stating, "It felt really ugly, but then I was like, showing that footage isn’t going to help them or hurt me, so whatever. Being a top draw in two different companies is pretty wild. Thanks, guys."

The incident ultimately led to Punk's firing from AEW. He returned to WWE in November and is now set to wrestle Drew McIntyre this Saturday at SummerSlam.

WWE Hall of Famers Heading to Cleveland for SummerSlam 2024

PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famers Kane and Rick Steiner will be in Cleveland, Ohio, this weekend for WWE SummerSlam 2024. Rick Stein [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 31, 2024 07:55PM

Source: podcasts.apple.com
Tags: #aew #cm punk #jack perry

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88736/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π