CM Punk Finally Weighs in on AEW Airing the All In Incident with Jack Perry

Back in April, AEW aired footage of Punk’s infamous scuffle with Perry on an episode of Dynamite. The tactic, done by the Young Bucks, was used to promote a matchup at AEW Dynasty, where Perry made his return from suspension from the incident. Punk spoke on AEW doing this during a recent interview on the SI Media podcast.

Punk compared the situation to fighting in the UFC, noting the parallels between professional wrestling and combat sports. He stated, "It’s kind of like...I have to wrestle Drew McIntyre, right? It’s this garbage person that I don’t want in my life. This is the fight game. This is the shit talk business. It’s just like fighting in the UFC. You see these guys ripping at each other in ugly press conferences and getting personal. I don’t necessarily enjoy that energy, but the payoff is, I get to go in a ring and get to blacken eyes and chip teeth and make Drew sob and do whatever else in my head that I hope to do to him."

Punk added that airing the footage didn't have the intended effect, stating, "It felt really ugly, but then I was like, showing that footage isn’t going to help them or hurt me, so whatever. Being a top draw in two different companies is pretty wild. Thanks, guys."

The incident ultimately led to Punk's firing from AEW. He returned to WWE in November and is now set to wrestle Drew McIntyre this Saturday at SummerSlam.