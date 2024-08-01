WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bryan Danielson’s Career Is Now On The Line at AEW All In 2024 PPV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 01, 2024

A major stipulation has been added to the main event of the AEW All In pay-per-view.

Bryan Danielson has put his career on the line in his world title match against Swerve Strickland at the event, scheduled for August 25th at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

The American Dragon announced the high stakes on tonight’s Dynamite, declaring to Swerve that if he doesn’t win at All In, he’ll never wrestle again.

Tags: #aew #all in #bryan danielson

