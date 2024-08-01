Bryan Danielson’s Career Is Now On The Line at AEW All In 2024 PPV

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A major stipulation has been added to the main event of the AEW All In pay-per-view.

Bryan Danielson has put his career on the line in his world title match against Swerve Strickland at the event, scheduled for August 25th at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

The American Dragon announced the high stakes on tonight’s Dynamite, declaring to Swerve that if he doesn’t win at All In, he’ll never wrestle again.