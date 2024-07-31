WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Maria Kanellis-Bennett Shares Health Update, Surgery Scheduled for Fall

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 31, 2024

Maria Kanellis-Bennett gave an update on her health status on Tuesday, posting on X about her adrenal gland issue. She revealed that she will be scheduling surgery in the fall to remove her adrenal glands after a mass was found earlier this month.

“I went to my doctor’s appointment today at Rush. The next steps are blood work and a possible 24-hour urine test,” she wrote. “I will be scheduling surgery, likely in September. The mass is borderline concerning, and a biopsy is not an option. I will undergo a retroperitoneoscopic adrenalectomy, and the mass will be biopsied afterward.”

Earlier this month, Kanellis-Bennett shared on X that she was meeting with a surgeon to discuss her next steps.

Kanellis has been active on Ring of Honor programming, managing Griff Garrison and Cole Karter until Karter's injury. She was recently seen at the Death Before Dishonor Zero Hour pre-show, congratulating MxM Collection on their victory over Serpentico and Angelico.

WNS wishes Maria all the very best.


