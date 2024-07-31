Two Title Matches Announced for Night Two of WWE NXT Great American Bash on August 6

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE NXT Great American Bash's second night, scheduled for Tuesday, August 6, will feature two thrilling title matches.

NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer & Axiom will defend their titles against the former champions, Wes Lee & Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz/MSK. Notably, Lee & Wentz never lost their titles in the ring; the titles were vacated in 2022 following Wentz's release from WWE.

The Women's North American Championship will also be on the line as Kelani Jordan takes on Tatum Paxley.

Additionally, Ethan Page will defend the NXT Championship against Oro Mensah, a match made official during this week's episode.

In other matches, TNA's Joe Hendry will face Joe Coffey of Gallus after Gallus interrupted Hendry's concert on this week's show. Trick Williams will also be in action against Pete Dunne.

Due to USA Network’s Olympics coverage, night two of the Great American Bash will air on SyFy.

Lineup for Night Two of the Great American Bash on August 6:

- NXT Champion Ethan Page defends against Oro Mensah

- NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer & Axiom defend against MSK’s Wes Lee & Zachary Wentz

- NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan defends against Tatum Paxley

- Joe Hendry vs. Joe Coffey

- Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne