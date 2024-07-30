CM Punk: "I Tend To Say How I Feel, Which A Lot Of People Don’t Like"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Controversy has always followed CM Punk, a trend that has continued since his return to WWE at WWE Survivor Series 2023. Punk’s ongoing feud with Drew McIntyre throughout 2024 has seen McIntyre repeatedly reference Punk’s past.

During an interview on ESPN’s First Take, CM Punk was questioned about Drew McIntyre’s assertion that he was not a leader.

“I never claimed to be one [laughs]. I’m just trying to do my job, I’m just trying to wrestle, and I don’t know,” Punk stated. “I’m very polarizing for some odd reason. [Asked why] I tend to say how I feel, to a fault. I stand up for myself. A lot of people don’t like that. There’s always friction. I will be as polite and as kind to anybody as I possibly can, and when they step out of line, I’m kind of the guy who checks them.”

