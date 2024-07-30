Bryan Danielson Seeks Trademark for Iconic ‘Yes!’ Chant

AEW star Bryan Danielson has applied for a trademark related to his iconic "Yes!" chant.
On July 29, Danielson filed to trademark the term “Yes! Yes! Yes!” The filing covers a wide range of goods and services, including:
"Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Production of podcasts; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Television show production; Media production services, namely, video and film production; Entertainment services in the nature of a wrestling club; Production of music; Provision of information relating to television, motion picture film, audio and radio production; Television, video and movie filming services"
Wembley Stadium in London is set to host All In on Sunday, August 25.
