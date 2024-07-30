WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bryan Danielson Seeks Trademark for Iconic ‘Yes!’ Chant

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 30, 2024

AEW star Bryan Danielson has applied for a trademark related to his iconic "Yes!" chant.

On July 29, Danielson filed to trademark the term “Yes! Yes! Yes!” The filing covers a wide range of goods and services, including:

"Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Production of podcasts; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Television show production; Media production services, namely, video and film production; Entertainment services in the nature of a wrestling club; Production of music; Provision of information relating to television, motion picture film, audio and radio production; Television, video and movie filming services"

Wembley Stadium in London is set to host All In on Sunday, August 25.

