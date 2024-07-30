WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Daniel Garcia's AEW Contract Nearing Expiry, WWE Interested

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 30, 2024

Daniel Garcia's AEW contract is nearing its end.

The former ROH Pure Champion was viciously attacked by MJF on the July 3rd AEW Dynamite and has been out of action since. Rumors have been circulating that Garcia had re-signed with AEW after his initial contract expired, but that is not the case. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Garcia has not re-signed and is considering offers from other promotions, including WWE.

It is noted that AEW wants Garcia back, and the angle with MJF was designed to set up a heated feud for his return. However, if he decides to leave, the brutal attack by MJF will serve a similar narrative purpose as Bron Breakker's attack on Ricochet when he left WWE.

Garcia joined AEW in 2020 and has been a regular on their programming since. He has faced top talents such as Bryan Danielson, Will Ospreay, The Elite, and more, quickly becoming one of the company’s rising stars.

Source: f4wonline.com
