Six-Man Tag Match Set For July 31st AEW Dynamite

A big new matchup has been announced for the July 31st edition of AEW Dynamite!

The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Tomohiro Ishii, and Mark Briscoe) will face off against The Beast Mortos, Roderick Strong, and RUSH at this highly anticipated event. AEW President Tony Khan shared the exciting news on social media.

This Wednesday, 7/31

Greenville, SC

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

On TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT!@SussexCoChicken @orangecassidy Ishii vs @Taurusoriginal @roderickstrong @rushtoroblanco



The Conglomeration's rivals Roddy + Rush bring in a new ally Beast Mortos to fight this Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/4MRvudK8PQ — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 29, 2024

The card:

- Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer

- Darby Allin vs. Adam Page

- Bryan Danielson to speak

- Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander in a CMLL Women’s World Championship Eliminator

- The Conglomeration vs. Roderick Strong, The Beast Mortos, & RUSH

- Mariah May speaks to Renee Paquette