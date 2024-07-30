WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Six-Man Tag Match Set For July 31st AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 30, 2024

A big new matchup has been announced for the July 31st edition of AEW Dynamite!

The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy, Tomohiro Ishii, and Mark Briscoe) will face off against The Beast Mortos, Roderick Strong, and RUSH at this highly anticipated event. AEW President Tony Khan shared the exciting news on social media.

— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 29, 2024

The card:

- Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer

- Darby Allin vs. Adam Page

- Bryan Danielson to speak

- Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander in a CMLL Women’s World Championship Eliminator

- The Conglomeration vs. Roderick Strong, The Beast Mortos, & RUSH

- Mariah May speaks to Renee Paquette


Tags: #aew #dynamite

