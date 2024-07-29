Hangman Adam Page vs. Darby Allin Set for Historic AEW Dynamite

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A major matchup has been added to the card for AEW Dynamite this week.

For the first time ever on AEW television, Hangman Page will go one-on-one with Darby Allin this Wednesday night. The match was announced by Tony Khan after Page and Allin were on opposite sides of last week’s Blood & Guts.

Team AEW (Allin, Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe, and The Acclaimed) defeated Team Elite (Page, The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, and Jack Perry) in Blood & Guts. This victory set up Allin to challenge Perry for the TNT title at All In on Sunday, August 25.

Additionally, last week, Allin won the Royal Rampage match, earning an AEW World Championship shot at Grand Slam this September. Swerve Strickland is the current AEW World Champion and has a title defense against Bryan Danielson scheduled for All In.

Although Page is no longer a member of The Elite, he agreed to be on their Blood & Guts team to get his hands on his arch-rival, Strickland.

The only other time Page and Allin have faced each other one-on-one was on the Chris Jericho Cruise in 2020.

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina is hosting Dynamite this Wednesday. Here’s what’s been announced for the episode:

AEW Dynamite (Wednesday, July 31)

Hangman Page vs. Darby Allin

Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer

CMLL Women’s title eliminator: Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander

Bryan Danielson speaks live

Mercedes Mone & Kamille appear

Mariah May sit-down interview with Renee Paquette