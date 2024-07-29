Jesse Ventura Returns to WWE

WWE Raw brought the excitement to St. Paul, Minnesota, on July 29th, with a special guest in attendance: Jesse Ventura.
Triple H welcomed Ventura with a heartfelt video posted on social media, captioned "Welcome home."
Back in May, Ventura revealed he was in discussions with WWE about a legends deal.
A WWE Hall of Famer, Ventura has a storied history with the company. He worked as an announcer alongside Vince McMahon, famously challenged WWE over royalties in the late 1980s, and transitioned into a successful career in politics and acting. Since returning to WWE in 1999, Ventura has made sporadic appearances over the last 25 years.
Welcome home, Jesse Ventura.— Triple H (@TripleH) July 29, 2024
Honored to have one of the all-time greats back to #WWERaw tonight. pic.twitter.com/X2ZjfpvEpm
