Jesse Ventura Returns to WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 29, 2024

WWE Raw brought the excitement to St. Paul, Minnesota, on July 29th, with a special guest in attendance: Jesse Ventura.

Triple H welcomed Ventura with a heartfelt video posted on social media, captioned "Welcome home."

Back in May, Ventura revealed he was in discussions with WWE about a legends deal.

A WWE Hall of Famer, Ventura has a storied history with the company. He worked as an announcer alongside Vince McMahon, famously challenged WWE over royalties in the late 1980s, and transitioned into a successful career in politics and acting. Since returning to WWE in 1999, Ventura has made sporadic appearances over the last 25 years.


Tags: #wwe #raw #jesse ventura

