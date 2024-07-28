Two Matches Added to WWE Raw Lineup for Monday Night

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Two thrilling matches have been added to the lineup for tomorrow’s WWE Raw. The announcement, made on Sunday by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, revealed that Sheamus will face off against Bronson Reed, while The Creed Brothers will clash with Akira Tozawa and Otis in tag team action.

“First, the battle of bruisers, Sheamus will go one-on-one with Big Bronson Reed. And in a tag team match with unfinished business, The Creed Brothers will oppose Akira Tozawa and Otis,” Pearce announced in a video shared on Twitter.

The tag team match comes on the heels of an attack last week, where Chad Gable and the Creeds ambushed Tozawa and Otis after Otis rejected Gable’s offer to rejoin his team. The Wyatt Sicks intervened, putting an end to the assault.

The singles match between Sheamus and Reed follows a developing storyline involving Pete Dunne. Last week, a scheduled match between Reed and Dunne was interrupted by Sheamus, who hit Reed with a knee before the match could start. The segment ended with a tense staredown between Dunne and Sheamus.

This week’s episode of WWE Raw will air on the SyFy network instead of USA due to Olympic coverage.