Scott Steiner Criticizes AEW: "Nobody Gives a Shit if They’re Just Matches with No Storyline"

During an interview with Sportskeeda.com, WWE Hall of Famer Scott Steiner was asked if he watches AEW. Here was Steiner’s response:

“I try to watch some stuff sometimes. I don’t have a whole lot of time. It’s great for another place for the guys to work. Competition’s always good for the business. But there’s no doubt that WWE is hot right now. They got the fan interest. That’s what’s most important.

The thing is, you just can’t have matches. Nobody gives a shit if they’re just matches with no storyline. You’re throwing two guys together… No, [it doesn’t work.]”