Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer and Mariah May Segment Announced for AEW Dynamite

Will Ospreay is set to compete on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

On Saturday, it was revealed that Ospreay will face off against Lance Archer. During Collision, fans were shown footage of Archer and Ospreay's previous bout in New Japan Pro Wrestling last year. The segment also featured Archer wreaking havoc backstage, culminating in a match where he dragged an extra to ringside, threw him into the ring, and quickly pinned him, securing a victory ahead of Wednesday's showdown.

Additionally, a sit-down interview with Mariah May and Renee Paquette has been announced. May, who recently debuted as “The Glamour” Mariah May, quickly won her match on the latest episode of Dynamite. However, her celebration was short-lived as she was attacked by Toni Storm, seeking revenge for May’s brutal assault after winning the Owen Hart Foundation tournament earlier in the month.

Here is the updated lineup for the Wednesday, July 31 AEW Dynamite:

Will Ospreay vs. Lance Archer

Bryan Danielson speaks live

CMLL Women’s title eliminator: Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander

Mercedes Mone & Kamille appear

Mariah May sit-down interview with Renee Paquette