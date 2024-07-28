Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs Crowned New ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In fun ending to Saturday's AEW Battle of the Belts XI special on TNT, Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs (Ross & Marshall) emerged victorious, claiming the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship. The trio triumphed over the formidable Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven) in a match that left fans on the edge of their seats.

The victory was sealed when "The Natural" Dustin Rhodes delivered his signature Final Cut finisher, securing the pinfall and the championship for his team. The arena erupted in cheers as the new champions were crowned.

After their hard-fought win, Ross and Marshall Von Erich dedicated their victory to their uncles, a touching tribute to their family's wrestling legacy. In a heartwarming gesture, they handed the championship belts to their father, the legendary Kevin Von Erich, expressing their gratitude for his unwavering support throughout their wrestling careers.