AEW Battle Of The Belts XI Results (July 27, 2024)

Featured below are complete AEW Battle of the Belts XI results from Saturday, July 27, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 10-11pm EST. on TNT. Rajah.com is the official partner of WNS.

AEW BATTLE OF THE BELTS XI RESULTS (7/27/2024)

After a lengthy recap of Wednesday's Blood & Guts show, we finally shoot back inside eSports Stadium in Arlington, TX. to get the 11th installment of AEW Battle of the Belts started.

AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator

"Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

The theme for the AEW Women's World Champion hits and out comes "Timeless" Toni Storm, the same version we saw on Dynamite earlier this week. She settles in the ring to a huge crowd reaction for a title eliminator bout.

Taya Valkyrie makes her way out next and settles in the ring to some crowd heat after her appearance with Johnny TV in the Orange Cassidy bout in the AEW Collision opener earlier tonight. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Valkyrie takes her sunglasses off and throws them at Storm. Storm picks them up and puts them on. Collision started the same way, with Cassidy taking Johnny TV's glasses and putting them on for the initial offense in the match.

Storm does the same here, wearing Valkyrie's shades while she hits a suplex and a pair of bhig arm-drags. Valkyrie rolls to the floor to recover as Storm hits a hip attack that knocks her off the ring apron and back out to the floor.

Once on the floor, Valkyrie starts to take over control of the action. We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note. When we return, we see Storm fight her way back into victory.

After the match, she cuts an emotional in-ring promo talking about Mariah May turning on her. She gets worked up as she vows to gain revenge after telling May "you should've cut my bloody head off!"

Winner: "Timeless" Toni Storm

Kip Sabian Addresses Issues With Nick Wayne

Backstage, Kip Sabian is interviewed by Lexy Nair. He talks about losing his father and how what is important to him now is to prove he is the best wrestler in this company.

He talks about Royal Rampage and his ongoing issues with Nick Wayne. He says he's back and better than ever and Wayne knows where to find him. After this wraps up, we head into another commercial break.

CMLL Women's World Championship Eliminator

Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

When we return from the break, the theme for the reigning CMLL Women's World Champion Willow Nightingale hits. Out she comes for our second of three scheduled matches for tonight's second show of the evening.

Nightingale is in the ring and ready to rock and roll in a match where a potential shot at her CMLL Women's World Championship is on-the-line. The theme for her opponent hits next and out comes "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo.

After the bell gets things started, we see these two immediately begin getting after it as the crowd comes to life in the background inside eSports Stadium. The two end up clasping hands for an old-school test of strength.

With Nightingale down and out on the floor at ringside, Purrazzo taunts the crowd inside the ring as the commentators talk us into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Taya Valkyrie come down with a steel turnbuckle hook in her hands.

She never gets to use it, however, as Thunder Rosa also runs out from the back to brawl with her at ringside. As this is going on, Nightingale takes over in the ring, pulls down the straps and finishes off Purrazzo for the win. It is announced that she will meet Kris Statlander on Dynamite next week. We head to another break.

Winner: Willow Nightingale

ROH World Six-Man Tag-Team Championships

The Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett) vs. Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs (Marshall & Ross Von Erich)

It's main event time!

As we settle back in from the break, the theme for "The Natural" Dustin Rhodes hits and out he comes for our final match of the evening, where the ROH World Six-Man Tag-Team Championships will be on-the-line in a match that was determined after the ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024 show.

The Von Erichs duo of Marshall and Ross Von Erich make their way out accompanied by the legend himself, Kevin Von Erich. The Arlington crowd gives all of these Texas legends big reactions coming out. They settle inside the squared circle and look ready for action.

After that, we hear the familiar sounds of The Undisputed Kingdom theme music and out come the trio of Roderick Strong and the ROH Tag-Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our headline bout of the evening.

Paul Wight settles in on guest commentary for this one after settling into his authority role with ROH at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view last night. The bell sounds and we see Ross Von Erich and Roderick Strong kick things off for their respective teams.

We see some back-and-forth action from these two, and then Marshall Von Erich tags in and hits a few shine spots. Dustin Rhodes takes over from there as the legal man. The fight spills out to the floor where all six men start brawling as the show heads into the final commercial break of the evening.

The show returns and the commentators talk about Dustin Rhodes being down and out on the floor and unable to make it back to the ring apron. In the ring, Roderick Strong maintains the offensive lead for his team, but is struggling to do so as Von Erich starts to come to life.

Dustin Rhodes finally crawls back onto the ring apron and gets back to his feet, prompting the crowd to come alive in the background. "The Natural" gets the hot tag and shifts the offensive momentum in his team's favor. Dustin hits a Cross-Rhodes and a pile driver for a close two-count.

He goes for his nut shot in the corner spot, but is attacked from behind before he can do so. Bennett hits a big spinebuster that helps The Undisputed Kingdom trio take over once again. They go under the ring, but as they do, Katsuyori Shibata hits the ring with an Iron Claw. Kevin Von Erich hits one as well.

The crowd goes wild for that. As it continues, we see Von Erich hit a discus lariat and Dustin follows up with his finisher for the pin fall victory. With the win, Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erich's are now the brand new ROH Six-Man Tag-Team Champions. Kevin Von Erich rolls into the ring with the belts to celebrate with them.

Several talents in the back come out as streamers fall from the ceiling to give this as big a feel as it can have. Everyone celebrates with Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erich's in the ring as they pose with their newly won title belts. Tony Schiavone promotes the lineup for next week's shows and then we go off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners and NEW ROH World Six-Man Tag-Team Champions: Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erich's