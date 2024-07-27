AEW Collision Results (July 27, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, July 27, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TNT. Rajah.com is the official partner of WNS.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (7/27/2024)

This week's show kicks off with the new entrance video and "Let's go!" theme song that debuted on last week's show in place of the previously much cooler Elton John's "Saturday Night's Alright For Fightin'" tune.

Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV

Tony Schiavone welcomes us to AEW Collision inside eSports Stadium in Arlington, TX. Nigel McGuinness joins him on commentary as the theme for Orange Cassidy hits and the crowd explodes as "The Freshly Squeezed One" makes his way out for opening action.

We see footage from the AEW x Adult Swim: Battle For The Booty show and then Johnny TV comes out accompanied by Taya Valkyrie. The two head to the ring together to a ton of boos. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening.

Johnny TV leaves his sunglasses on for the early action. Cassidy ends up taking them off and putting them on himself. He puts his hands in his pockets and does the wimpy kick routine, and continues to out-wrestle Johnny TV without any hands for a couple of moments.

The action spills out to the floor, where Valkyrie gets involved, resulting in Johnny TV taking over control of the offense. The match resumes inside the ring with Johnny TV in a comfortable offensive lead. The fans rally behind Cassidy with "Freshly Squeezed" chants.

Cassidy starts to come to life, hitting a Stun-Dog Millionaire and a tornado DDT for a close two-count. Cassidy takes the pad off of his arm and sets up for the Orange Punch, but Johnny TV counters with a swinging neck-breaker. He goes for Starship Pain, but Cassidy avoids it.

We see Cassidy try for a DDT off the top-rope but Johnny TV once again counters with a swinging neck-breaker. He hops on the ropes and goes for Starship Pain again, and this time he connects. He goes for the cover, but only gets two. Fans roar wiith "Freshly Squeezed" chants again.

Orange Cassidy comes to life once again, and hits a Beach Break, which he immediately follows up with his trademark Orange Punch finisher. He goes for the cover and gets the three-count for the victory in a pretty basic opening contest to set the tone for tonight's double-header.

After the match, Valkyrie hits the ring for some cheap shots on Cassidy. She stops dead in her tracks upon hearing the familiar sounds of Willow Nightingale's theme music. Out comes the CMLL Women's World Champion to run off Valkyrie and Johnny TV.

Winner: Orange Cassidy

The Bang Bang Gang Vows Revenge On The Patriarchy

We see highlights of The Patriarchy winning the AEW Trios Championships last week and then shoot backstage to a live interview with the Bang Bang Gang. Juice Robinson vows revenge on Mama Wayne for her involvement in the match last week. The Gunns echo those sentiments.

Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Brian Cage & Lee Moriarty vs. Dante & Darius Martin

Back inside the arena, the theme for Claudio Castagnoli hits and out he comes accompanied by fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta for a three-way tag-team contest. The BCC duo settle in the ring to chants of "BCC! BCC!" from the Arlington crowd.

The theme for "The Machine" Brian Cage hits and out he comes. He stops and awaits his partner, Lee Moriarty, who comes out next accompanied by Shane Taylor. They head to the ring together as footage of Moriarty's title victory at ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024 are shown.

Top Flight duo Dante and Darius Martin come out next, accompanied by Action Andretti. They head to the ring and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Moriarty and Yuta kick things off for their respective teams. The two pick up where they left off after last night's ROH PPV.

Martin tags in and he and Yuta begin to mix it up as the crowd comes to life in the background. The Infantry are shown in the back watching the match. After some more tags and back-and-forth action, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

When we return, we see Castagnoli and Cage left alone in the ring to duke it out with back-and-forth strikes. Eventually, things go in favor of the BCC duo, as Yuta helps pick up the victory for he and Castagnoli. As soon as the match wraps up, we head into another commercial break.

Winners: Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

Mark Briscoe Introduces Newest Member Of The Conglomeration

When we return from the break, we see The Conglomeration backstage for an interview segment. Mark Briscoe asks Kyle O'Reilly to hold his baby, and hands him the ROH World Championship, which he tosses up in the air over and over again like a child, for a big pop from the crowd in the background.

Briscoe continues his promo, like only he can, by introduces the newest member of The Conglomeration -- Little Jay. The baby is handed to him and he finishes up his very awesome Mark Briscoe-style promo to wrap up the quick segment.

Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos

It's now time for the sophomore act of Hologram. He makes his way down to the ring as Nigel McGuinness tells his comic book-style back story. Fans chant his name as he settles in the ring. The theme for his opponent hits and out comes The Beast Mortos.

We see footage of his impressive performance at ROH Death Before Dishonor as he settles in the ring. The bell sounds and these two immediately get after it, with fast-paced action. Hologram quickly hits some impressive high spots as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Hologram hit a flipping splash onto Mortos on the floor and then hits an insane tope suicida dive that sends Mortos half way up the ramp. Back in the ring, Hologram endures some big power spots from Mortos.

He ends up recovering and finishing him off with an impressive win. Fans were way into Hologram in Arlington this week. They chant his name again as he leaves the ring and we head into a post-match commercial break, with women's singles action waiting on the other side when we return.

Winner: Hologram

Thunder Rosa vs. Maya World

As soon as we return from the break, Thunder Rosa's theme hits and out she comes to a big crowd reaction from the Texas fans in attendance. Already in the ring is her scheduled opponent for tonight, Maya World. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Schiavone and McGuinness put over Maya as the rookie of the year in 2023. She hits a nice arm-drag to get an impressive start to this one. She isolates Rosa's arm and goes to work on it, but Rosa reverses and does the same to her.

After some more back-and-forth action, the two have a stare down in the middle of the ring and begin trading slaps to the face, before intensifying the strikes, which graduate to punches and vicious forearms.

Rosa takes Maya down and ground and pounds away before hitting a big clothesline in the corner. Rosa gets a modified camel clutch and gets a quick tap out for the submission victory. She sends a message directly into the camera afterwards.

Winner: Thunder Rosa

"The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer Sends Message To Will Ospreay

Footage of Will Ospreay against "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer from last year in NJPW. We then learn that the two will go one-on-one next Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite.

Backstage, we see bodies laid out everywhere. We catch up to Archer, who is beating down some more nobodies as he vows to change things around here and beat Ospreay's ass next week.

The Conglomeration vs. The Premier Athletes

The Conglomeration trio of Mark Briscoe, Kyle O'Reilly and Tomohiro Ishii make their way out together for our next match of the evening. The theme for their opponents hits and out comes The Premier Athletes accompanied by "Smart" Mark Sterling.

Sterling handles the ring introductions for Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari and Josh Woods. After they cut a heel promo on the way to the ring, the bell sounds to get things started. We see some brief back-and-forth action, and after Briscoe hits a big high spot, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

As we return from the break, we see Briscoe turn on the Redneck Fu to help take over the offense for his team. Ishii takes out "Smart" Mark Sterling on the apron and then O'Reilly hits a straight armbar for the win. Mark Briscoe is awesome.

Winners: The Conglomerate

Chris Jericho Sends Message To Katsuyori Shibata

Backstage, we hear from "The Learning Tree" Chris Jericho, who complains about having his finger broken against Minoru Suzuki and suffering 100 chops from him on Dynamite.

He says he'll get him back with 200 chops the next time they meet and taunts Katsuyori Shibata for having no friends and "The Learning Tree" coming for him. "Hi guys!"

"The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer vs. Local Enhancement Talent

When we return inside the arena, "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer makes his way to the ring and immediately starts beating down some "local talent," which is all he is referred to on the broadcast. Archer squashes him in seconds for an easy win. We head to another break after the bout.

Winner: "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer

FTR vs. MxM Collection

When we return from the break, we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme of FTR. Out comes the popular tag-team duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to start their journey back to the AEW World Tag-Team Championships at ALL IN 2024.

Their opponents, the MxM Collection duo of Mansoor and Mason Madden, fresh off of their performances at ROH Death Before Dishonor, make their way out next. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Harwood and Mansoor kick things off for their respective teams. After some brief back-and-forth action, we see FTR pull ahead into the offensive lead. As Mansoor and Madden are on the floor complaining, we head to a mid-match break.

After we return, we see several more minutes of action leading to Harwood and Wheeler picking up the win and continuing their self-proclaimed journey back to the tag-titles on the biggest stage in AEW at Wembley Stadium next month.

Winners: FTR

The Acclaimed Are Fired Up And Ready For Gold

We hear a fired up Anthony Bowens and Max Caster backstage immediately after Blood & Guts in exclusive footage from Wednesday. They say never doubt The Acclaimed again.

They tell The Young Bucks that they're coming for them and the titles. They also acknowledge FTR saying they're also coming for the titles. After this, we head to another commercial break.

PAC vs. Lio Rush

It's main event time!

When we return, PAC's theme hits and "The Bastard" makes his way to the ring for our last match of the evening. He settles in the ring to a good pop and then his music dies down. Lio Rush's tune hits next and out he comes.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with the headline bout of show one of tonight's back-to-back double-header on TNT. The fans break out in a dueling chant and then the two lock-up and start to get after it.

PAC hits a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker to take over the early control of the offense. After some more back-and-forth action, Rush starts to take over control of things. As he does, we shift gears and head into our final mid-match commercial break of tonight's Collision.

When we return, we see Rush fight his way back into the offensive lead. He slams PAC into the steel ring post on the floor and then hits two back-to-back tope suicida's through the ropes onto "The Bastard" at ringside.

Back in the ring, he keeps looking for ways to try and get the three, but keeps coming up short. PAC fights back and gets the Brutalizer for the submission win. That's how this week's Collision wraps up. Now it's time for Battle of the Belts XI.

Winner: PAC