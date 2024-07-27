MJF Praises Absent Star Ricky Starks, Calls Him "One of the Most Underrated Ever"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW International Champion MJF has shared his candid thoughts on an absent star, calling him one of the most underrated wrestlers ever.

With Ricky Starks not competing for AEW since March, speculation has been rife about his next move.

In an interview with The Wrestling Classic, MJF expressed his willingness to face Ricky Starks again.

Praising Starks in his trademark style, MJF said:

“I’ll wrestle Ricky Starks any day of the week. I think he’s one of the most underrated talents probably ever, like he’s a f*****g phenom, I say that with a wink and a nod because he’s the biggest Undertaker mark in the world… he tried to go toe-to-toe with me on the microphone, I ate him up, I chewed him up, I spit him out.

“I mean it was pretty embarrassing, and I wrestled him I think I beat him in 30 seconds, but like I’d be willing to give the kid another shot because again underrated talent.”

MJF notably defeated Ricky Starks in the Dynamite Diamond Ring 2022 Final in December 2022, in a match that was also for MJF’s AEW World Championship.