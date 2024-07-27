CM Punk on AJ Lee's WWE Future: 'Options Are There'

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

For many years, fans have speculated about the possibility of AJ Lee (April Mendez) returning to WWE.

Lee started her WWE career in 2009 with Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) and later transitioned to NXT before joining the main roster in 2011. During her time on the main roster, she achieved notable success, winning the Divas Championship three times and holding a record-setting title reign of 406 days.

After leaving WWE in 2015 due to health issues, Lee explored various ventures, including working on comic books and publishing a biography in 2017. She also contributed to the relaunch of the WOW (Women Of Wrestling) promotion.

In a recent interview with “Ringside Collectibles” at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, CM Punk addressed the possibility of his wife returning to WWE.

Punk stated, “I’m the wrong guy to ask those questions about. I know there’s a lot out there of that, but I certainly am not pushing her to do anything. I think she knows that there’s options. I think she sees how happy I am and how things are different. But if the right situation presented itself, it would have to be a discussion between her and certain people. I don’t necessarily want to be in the middle of that just because it could get kind of weird. Selfishly, yes, I would love to make out with my wife on television again.”

Punk is set to face Drew McIntyre next weekend at WWE SummerSlam 2024.