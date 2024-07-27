Rob Van Dam Contemplates Potential WWE Return Under Triple H's Leadership

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During a recent episode of his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam discussed the possibility of making another run in WWE under the current leadership of Paul “Triple H” Levesque. Van Dam shared his thoughts on how his perceived value within the industry might not align with the views of those in charge.

“I know that people hold me up there in the highest regards with the highest-paid wrestlers in the industry ever, even though I’m not one of those, perspectively. But by the impact and by what I’ve done, I know that I am considered by most to be in a certain position in the industry. But to those in charge, I don’t think that I’ve had a lot of evidence to support that ‘that guy’ necessarily thinks that I would even be a good investment,” Van Dam stated.

He emphasized the importance of business relationships over personal ones, noting that decisions are made based on the company's best interests. “It’s not just about a personal relationship; it’s about a business relationship too. And whoever’s in charge, whether they think that ‘Going with this idea is a good investment, or a bad investment. Going with this idea, same. Whether this guy is good for the company.’ Those are things that I think people don’t consider that I do. I have no reason to assume that anybody wants me unless they tell me they want me,” he added.

Van Dam also addressed why he hasn’t actively pitched ideas for a comeback. He mentioned that his reluctance to be overly assertive might be perceived as a lack of hunger for the opportunity. “That’s included in the [news] stories. They are going with that, saying that I wouldn’t call or beg or be hungry or go in. Maybe that’s part of it, too. Maybe that’s part of why what I said might be true. Why maybe it wouldn’t be considered a good investment, because I’m not going to be the most hungry, the most begging. Maybe I don’t want it bad enough, or that’s what’s thought of, or whatever,” he explained.

He touched on the perception of Triple H’s support for him in the past, highlighting that decisions made by those in power are often based on business logic rather than personal feelings. Van Dam recounted, “Everyone’s always, always said that. And people have said it for me, so I didn’t even really have to do. It was just kind of a fact that I was told, and it was told by other people that were in the office meetings that he (Triple H) wasn’t a big supporter of mine, or putting me forward back then.”

Reflecting on past opportunities, Van Dam mentioned, “I was told a long time ago — and this was maybe before. Maybe I proved myself since then, I don’t know. But I was told that at one point when I was first there in WWE, getting one of those first momentum rides, that they were — there’s a story that they were thinking of putting me in WrestleMania, maybe it was against The Undertaker. I’m not sure. Sounds like a main event spot, or at least a really high on the card. And said party said, ‘No, he’s not over enough.’”

Van Dam concluded by recognizing that business decisions are complex and not always based on personal biases. “It’s easy to just say, ‘Well, it’s jealousy.’ Hey, whatever it is, that’s that person’s qualified job, is to make that decision. And so whatever it’s about, that’s a business decision at that point. It’s hard for everyone to just [say], ‘Nah, he’s jealous.’ And I’m saying regardless of that, I was told a long time ago. But I was told that at one point when I was first there in WWE, getting one of those first momentum rides, that they were — there’s a story that they were thinking of putting me in WrestleMania, maybe it was against The Undertaker. I’m not sure. Sounds like a main event spot, or at least a really high on the card. And said party said, ‘No, he’s not over enough.’”