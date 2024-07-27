WWE Supershow Results from Tokyo, Japan (07/27/24)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 27, 2024

WWE hosted a live event this evening at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. Here are the event results, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com:

Main Event: WWE Undisputed Title: Cody Rhodes (c) defeats AJ Styles / Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Women’s Title: Bayley (c) defeats Meiko Satomura. Note: Tiffany Stratton attempts to cash in her MITB case but is thwarted by Satomura.

Tag Team Match: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeat The Bloodline: Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa (with Solo Sikoa)

Singles Match: GUNTHER defeats LA Knight

WWE World Title: Damian Priest (c) defeats Jey Uso

Tag Team Match: DMG CTRL: Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defeat Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair

WWE Women’s World Title: Liv Morgan (c) defeats Kairi Sane

Six-Man Tag Match: The New Day and Rey Mysterio defeat The Judgment Day: Finn Balor / JD McDonagh / Dominick Mysterio

WWE World Tag Team Title: The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeat Champions The Judgment Day: Finn Balor and JD McDonagh via DQ due to interference from Dominick Mysterio