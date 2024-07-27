WWE Supershow Results from Tokyo, Japan (07/27/24)

WWE hosted a live event this evening at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan. Here are the event results, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com:
Main Event: WWE Undisputed Title: Cody Rhodes (c) defeats AJ Styles / Shinsuke Nakamura
WWE Women’s Title: Bayley (c) defeats Meiko Satomura. Note: Tiffany Stratton attempts to cash in her MITB case but is thwarted by Satomura.
Tag Team Match: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeat The Bloodline: Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa (with Solo Sikoa)
Singles Match: GUNTHER defeats LA Knight
WWE World Title: Damian Priest (c) defeats Jey Uso
Tag Team Match: DMG CTRL: Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defeat Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair
WWE Women’s World Title: Liv Morgan (c) defeats Kairi Sane
Six-Man Tag Match: The New Day and Rey Mysterio defeat The Judgment Day: Finn Balor / JD McDonagh / Dominick Mysterio
WWE World Tag Team Title: The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeat Champions The Judgment Day: Finn Balor and JD McDonagh via DQ due to interference from Dominick Mysterio
⚡ WWE Smackdown Results (July 26, 2024)
Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, July 26, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Bo [...]— Patrick A Ganczewski Jul 27, 2024 02:15AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com