Bryan Danielson Set for Live Promo on AEW Dynamite

The number one contender to the AEW World Championship will speak live on the Wednesday, July 31 Dynamite.

During Friday's Rampage episode, a new segment for Wednesday’s Dynamite was confirmed. It was announced that Bryan Danielson will speak live on the show.

Danielson is set to challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at Wembley Stadium in London at All In on August 25, after winning the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation men’s tournament.

Additionally, a CMLL Women’s Champion title eliminator bout between Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander is confirmed for the July 31 Dynamite.

Also, new AEW signing Kamille will appear alongside TBS Champion Mercedes Mone after Kamille attacked Mone’s All In opponent, Britt Baker, on this week’s Dynamite.

The updated lineup for the Wednesday, July 31 AEW Dynamite:

- Bryan Danielson speaks live

- CMLL Women’s title eliminator: Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander

- Mercedes Mone & Kamille appear



