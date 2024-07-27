Previews for AEW Collision & AEW Battle of the Belts XI Tonight in Arlington

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The road to AEW All In 2024 continues to heat up as AEW Collision returns tonight at 8/7c on TNT from the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Fans can expect a night of top action featuring a stacked card. Orange Cassidy and Johnny TV will clash in singles competition, while The Beast Mortos faces off against Hologram. Tag team action will see FTR defend their titles against MxM Collection, and Lio Rush and PAC will lock horns. The women's division will be represented by Thunder Rosa taking on Maya World. In six-man tag action, The Conglomeration will battle it out against Premier Athletes.

Immediately following Collision at 10/9c, AEW presents Battle of the Belts XI. The one-hour special will feature a crucial AEW Women’s title eliminator between Toni Storm and Taya Valkyrie. The vacant ROH Six-Man Tag-Team titles will be on the line as The Undisputed Kingdom face Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs. And in another title eliminator match, Willow Nightingale will collide with Deonna Purrazzo for the CMLL Women’s championship.