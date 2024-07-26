Final Match Card For Tonight’s ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Ring of Honor is set to present this year’s Death Before Dishonor event tonight at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, TX. The exciting lineup for the event includes:

ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Roderick Strong

ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Queen Aminata

Survival of the Fittest for ROH World TV Championship: Atlantis Jr. (c) vs. Lio Rush vs. Shane Taylor vs. Brian Cage vs. Lee Johnson vs. Johnny TV

ROH Women’s World TV Championship: Billie Starkz (c) vs. Red Velvet

ROH World Tag Team Championship: Undisputed Kingdom (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Tomohiro Ishii

ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Lee Moriarty

Texas Deathmatch: Diamante vs. Leyla Hirsch

Winners Face The Undisputed Kingdom at Battle of the Belts XI for ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles: Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs vs. The Dark Order

Komander vs. The Beast Mortos

Zero Hour: MxM Collection vs. TBD