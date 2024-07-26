WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Final Match Card For Tonight’s ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 26, 2024

Ring of Honor is set to present this year’s Death Before Dishonor event tonight at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, TX. The exciting lineup for the event includes:

ROH World Championship: Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Roderick Strong

ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena (c) vs. Queen Aminata

Survival of the Fittest for ROH World TV Championship: Atlantis Jr. (c) vs. Lio Rush vs. Shane Taylor vs. Brian Cage vs. Lee Johnson vs. Johnny TV

ROH Women’s World TV Championship: Billie Starkz (c) vs. Red Velvet

ROH World Tag Team Championship: Undisputed Kingdom (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Tomohiro Ishii

ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Lee Moriarty

Texas Deathmatch: Diamante vs. Leyla Hirsch

Winners Face The Undisputed Kingdom at Battle of the Belts XI for ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles: Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs vs. The Dark Order

Komander vs. The Beast Mortos

Zero Hour: MxM Collection vs. TBD

