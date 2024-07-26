WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
John Cena Reacts to London Mayor’s Post on Potential WrestleMania Event in the City

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 26, 2024

The Metro reported on Thursday that London Mayor Sadiq Khan met with Paul “Triple H” Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan at London’s City Hall to discuss the possibility of hosting a WrestleMania event in the city. On Friday morning, Sadiq Khan tweeted about the meeting:

“Yesterday I welcomed Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan to City Hall to discuss our ambition to bring WrestleMania to London. I’m determined to cement our city’s reputation as the undisputed sports capital of the world and it’s exciting to be working with the WWE team.”

John Cena also shared his thoughts on the potential event:

“The city of London, and all of the UK has supported WWE thru thick and thin. I try to minimize using the word ‘deserve’ so I will use more appropriate terms. I’ve said it before and stand by it. In my mind London has EARNED a chance to host WrestleMania. I won’t get to compete when it happens but I will BE THERE as a fan for sure!”


Tags: #wwe #john cena #london #uk #united kingdom #wrestlemania

