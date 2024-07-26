WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jon Moxley Takes Hiatus from AEW

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 26, 2024

Jon Moxley is currently on hiatus from the pro wrestling business.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com this week that the Blackpool Combat Club member was granted time off from All Elite Wrestling.

Mox hasn’t wrestled since the AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 pay-per-view in late June, and has not been backstage at recent AEW events.

“Moxley hasn’t wrestled or been at television since Forbidden Door,” Meltzer wrote. “He has been given time off.”

Moxley’s significant other, AEW broadcast team member Renee Paquette, surfaced on X during the violent spectacle that was the Blood & Guts match at AEW Dynamite earlier this week, joking that she was relieved Mox, who has competed in his fair share of bloody brawls in AEW, was not involved.

“Just really grateful my husband isn’t in this match,” Paquette wrote.

Tags: #aew #jon moxley

