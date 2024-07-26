Tony Khan Announces New Match For AEW Collision This Saturday

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A new singles match has been revealed for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

At San Diego Comic Con, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan announced that Orange Cassidy will face Johnny TV in a one-on-one bout on the July 27 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

Additionally, the 7/27 episode of AEW Collision, which will be immediately followed by AEW Battle of the Belts XI, will feature the in-ring returns of FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler as they embark on their quest to reclaim the AEW World Tag-Team Championships.

Be sure to join us for live AEW Collision results coverage on Saturday night, July 27, at 8/7c.