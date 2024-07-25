WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts 2024 Episode Sees Slight Dip in Viewership

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 25, 2024

 The viewership numbers are in for the July 24th episode of AEW Dynamite, featuring the Blood & Guts special.

WrestleNomics reports that the program drew 786,000 viewers and achieved a rating of 0.26 in the 18-49 demographic. This marks a slight decline from the July 17th episode, which garnered 795,000 viewers and a 0.27 rating in the key demo. The show, held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, had an attendance of 5,009 fans according to WrestleTix.

The main event of the night was the Blood & Guts match between Team AEW and The Elite.

Tags: #aew #dynamite #blood amp guts #blood and guts #ratings

