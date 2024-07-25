Triple H Flies to London for Talks with Mayor Sadiq Khan About Hosting WrestleMania

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Mayor of London and WWE are in discussions about the possibility of hosting WrestleMania in the UK.

Today, Mayor Sadiq Khan met with WWE President Nick Khan and Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque at City Hall to explore this exciting idea.

London, renowned for hosting major international sporting events, views sport as a unifying force with significant economic benefits. In April, Mayor Khan announced a task force to attract more sports events from around the world to London, including the first WrestleMania outside of North America. Upon hearing this, Paul Levesque expressed interest in the collaboration.

Mayor Khan said, “I was pleased to meet with WWE Hall of Famer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan today to discuss making London WrestleMania’s first international host. London has a strong track record of hosting global sports events, and I’m committed to enhancing our city’s reputation as the world’s sports capital.”

He added, “Our meeting was productive, and we look forward to continuing talks to turn this ambition into reality.”

Nick Khan highlighted WWE’s interest, saying, “Sadiq Khan and his team are dedicated to positioning London as a leading sport and entertainment hub in Europe. WrestleMania has generated over $1.25 billion for host cities, with this year’s event in Philadelphia drawing over 145,000 fans from 64 countries. We share Mayor Khan’s ambition to bring a major WWE event to London.”

Paul Levesque remarked, “WWE and London have a long and successful history. Meeting with Sadiq Khan to discuss our future partnership was excellent. This year alone, WWE has held record-breaking events in Australia, France, Scotland, Saudi Arabia, and Canada. The fan enthusiasm and support from London’s leadership are tremendous.”