Update on Samoa Joe's AEW TV Absence

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 25, 2024

As previously reported, AEW wrestler Samoa Joe is taking a temporary break from the ring to film season two of the popular Peacock series, Twisted Metal. Joe portrays the iconic character Sweet Tooth in the live-action adaptation, with Will Arnett providing the voice.

According to PWInsider, filming for season two officially began on July 17th in Toronto, Canada. Production is expected to continue until October, suggesting Joe will be absent from AEW for a significant portion of that timeframe. However, the report clarifies this doesn't necessarily guarantee his complete absence until October. Given Sweet Tooth's prominent role, Joe will likely be heavily involved in filming during this period.

Joe's last appearance in the AEW ring saw him engage in a brutal Street Fight with the reigning FTW Champion, Chris Jericho. He was ultimately driven through a wall, effectively writing him off television for the time being.

— Ben Kerin Jul 25, 2024 05:31PM


Tags: #aew #samoa joe

