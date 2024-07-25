Jeff Hardy Expresses Deep Regret Over Personal Issues That Derailed AEW Run

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Jeff Hardy is determined to make amends after his personal issues affected The Hardy Boyz’s run with AEW.

In June 2022, Hardy was arrested for DUI in Florida. Hardy — who has battled substance abuse issues throughout his life — submitted a plea of nolo contendere and did not receive jail time in his sentence. His license was suspended for 10 years.

The Hardys were set to win the AEW Tag Team titles in 2022, but Jeff’s arrest prevented it. They were with AEW until departing earlier this year. Now, the legendary duo is back together in TNA Wrestling.

Jeff told Busted Open Radio that his goal in TNA is to win the Tag Team titles. He still feels “so much guilt and shame” over breaking peoples’ trust in AEW and wants to make it up to his brother Matt.

“Definitely to win the TNA Tag Team titles,” Jeff said. “Basically because I have so much guilt and shame within me still, just from AEW giving me an opportunity — and even Matt — to me breaking trust with my personal issues in real life. And so, I just want to make that up to Matt. And I can say right here that I will not break TNA’s trust. That is in my past, and it feels good to have somewhat of a clean slate with all that stuff and kind of start fresh instead of having that guilt and shame about what I did in a certain world of pro wrestling.”

Jeff emphasized that sobriety, recovery, and staying on the straight and narrow are his priorities. The support of his family means everything to him.

“So many things have happened since my last run-in with the law that have been really beautiful,” he said. “It’s like an enlightenment connection I have with everything around me, mainly nature. The force of nature is a huge drive with my internal love.”