Scorpio Sky Discusses Challenges of AEW Return After Injury

Scorpio Sky has opened up about his extended absence from the AEW scene.

The former TNT Champion recently appeared on “INSIGHT With Chris Van Vliet” and discussed the vignettes promoting his AEW return, which has yet to happen.

“I guess I’ve been in and out over the last couple of years,” Sky said. “Some of it has been due to injury. Some of it due to bad luck. One thing I will say, there is a narrative out that I’m just this injury-prone guy. ‘He’s gone for a long time, he comes back, he gets hurt again.’ That’s not the case. I want to address that. I did get hurt about two years ago. I was okay within a couple of weeks.”

Sky further elaborated on the challenge of regaining his spot in AEW, comparing it to a Ferris wheel. “The problem is, when you fall out of the rotation, we have so much talent, that it’s hard to get back in the rotation. I compare it to a Ferris wheel. You’re at the top at one point, but you know you’re going to go down, and you have to wait your turn to get back up there. That’s a little bit of what happened. I have had a couple of injuries over the last few years. For the most part, I’ve been healthy for 80% (of the time).”

Sky also addressed the difficulty of re-entering the AEW roster due to the abundance of talent. “It’s really tough to get back in the rotation because we have so much talent,” he said. “There is always talent coming in so it’s almost out of sight, out of mind. That’s the best way I can describe it. I’m eager to get back in the ring and flex my muscles a little. I’m in really good shape. I’m excited. Not only in AEW, I want to get back on the indie scene. I haven’t done the indies in a number of years. That would be a really fun thing for me to go back to my roots and see who is out there. See who the hot names are and go and have bangers with them.”

Regarding his return to AEW, Sky mentioned that he is ready but waiting for the right opportunity. “I’m ready. I’m ready,” he said. “I think we’re waiting for the right opportunity. The right situation. There are a lot of guys. A lot of guys in the company and people are coming in all the time. Obviously, our relationship with other companies like New Japan, that provides us with extra talent. It’s a little tough sometimes to work your way back in the rotation. It’s not unlike basketball. You get injured, you might lose your spot as a starter, someone else comes in and kills it in that spot. ‘We’re winning without you.’ You have to figure out a way to get yourself back on the floor.”