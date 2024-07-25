AEW Battle Of The Belts XI: First Title Match Revealed

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The first championship match for the upcoming AEW Battle Of The Belts special has been announced.

On Thursday, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan took to social media to reveal an AEW Women’s World Championship match for AEW Battle Of The Belts XI.

“After making her return, Timeless Toni Storm takes on Taya, who can earn a shot at the title after All In with a win on Saturday,” Khan wrote on X.

The AEW Battle Of The Belts XI event is set for Saturday, July 27, 2024, right after the live episode of AEW Collision on TNT.