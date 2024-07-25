WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Battle Of The Belts XI: First Title Match Revealed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 25, 2024

AEW Battle Of The Belts XI: First Title Match Revealed

The first championship match for the upcoming AEW Battle Of The Belts special has been announced.

On Thursday, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan took to social media to reveal an AEW Women’s World Championship match for AEW Battle Of The Belts XI.

“After making her return, Timeless Toni Storm takes on Taya, who can earn a shot at the title after All In with a win on Saturday,” Khan wrote on X.

The AEW Battle Of The Belts XI event is set for Saturday, July 27, 2024, right after the live episode of AEW Collision on TNT.


