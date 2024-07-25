SPOILER: AEW World Title Match Confirmed for Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sept. 25

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Another exciting championship match is now confirmed for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Darby Allin emerged victorious in the Royal Rampage main event at the AEW Rampage taping held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, on Wednesday night, July 24, 2024.

Allin, who last eliminated Claudio Castagnoli to clinch the battle royal victory, will now advance to challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at the highly anticipated AEW Grand Slam episode of Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam is set to take place on September 25, 2024, at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.