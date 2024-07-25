WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILER: AEW World Title Match Confirmed for Dynamite: Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sept. 25

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 25, 2024

Another exciting championship match is now confirmed for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Darby Allin emerged victorious in the Royal Rampage main event at the AEW Rampage taping held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN, on Wednesday night, July 24, 2024.

Allin, who last eliminated Claudio Castagnoli to clinch the battle royal victory, will now advance to challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at the highly anticipated AEW Grand Slam episode of Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam is set to take place on September 25, 2024, at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

