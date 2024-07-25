Tony Khan Confirms "Deep, Exciting Conversations" with Warner Bros. Discovery

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tony Khan is happy with AEW’s negotiations with Warner Bros. Discovery for its next media rights deal.

In an interview with the Battleground Podcast conducted before Dynamite this week, Khan discussed AEW’s talks with WBD. He said the talks are complex, but AEW and WBD are “in very deep, exciting conversations.” Khan praised WBD as a great partner and described their discussions as awesome.

“Such an exciting time for AEW. We’re in great conversations with our partners at Warner Bros. Discovery. It’s a real blessing to me, and I think to everyone in AEW, that we’re able to put wrestling on TBS and TNT every week," Khan said.

“Our prime time shows [Dynamite and Collision]… we’ve been doing great, great ratings with our flagship shows. It’s a really exciting time. Like I said, this past week both shows did their biggest numbers in months. The conversations are awesome right now. There’s a lot to figure out with the AEW TV shows, our pay-per-view content, our streaming library, and all of these things. So it’s a lot of very complex conversations, but they’ve been great. And we’re having great talks with Warner Bros. Discovery now. And it’s a great partnership and we’re very fortunate to be here and it’s a great place, for wrestling in particular — TBS and TNT.”

AEW programming debuted on WBD stations in 2019. It’s believed the current deal expires around the end of this year/start of 2025.

Khan has said that finalizing the new deal would mean all of the investment that’s been made into AEW will have more than paid off.

The Battleground Podcast’s full interview with Khan can be watched below: