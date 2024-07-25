Bryan Danielson Announces 2024 as Final Year of Full-Time Wrestling

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Bryan Danielson has announced that 2024 will mark his last year as a full-time wrestler. Additionally, he revealed that his AEW contract will expire before AEW All In on August 25th. Danielson is slated to challenge Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship at the pay-per-view event.

In a related development, AEW posted an extended cut of Bryan Danielson's interview on their YouTube channel. This interview originally aired on the July 24th episode of AEW Dynamite. During the extended segment, Renee Paquette asked Danielson about his contract, noting that she heard it was set to expire in August.

“Yeah, yeah. That’s true. August 1st, actually. Next Thursday. My wrestling contract is up. Which also happens to be my son’s fourth birthday," Danielson confirmed.

When asked about his future plans, Danielson emphasized that he wasn't going to exploit his contract situation for financial gain.

“So I’m not saying this. Tony talked about this in an interview, so I feel comfortable talking about it. I’m not MJF-ing this. I’m not trying to use my contract to be like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna get all the money. Somebody give me all the money.’ Yeah, my contract is up August 1st. When I signed this contract, me and Brie, we talked about how this would be the last wrestling contract I was gonna sign. So yeah, part of me is wondering what life is like after this. Part of me is excited about that. But right now, even though Wembley is after this, I still have to focus on that. That’s gotta be kind of my focus. So yeah, it’s a wild time," Danielson stated.