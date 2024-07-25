WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CMLL Announces Tournament for Vacant Women's Tag Team Titles

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 25, 2024

CMLL has announced a two-night tournament to determine the new CMLL Women's World Tag Team Champions. The tournament kicks off on 7/30, with the finals on 8/6 during CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico.

The competing teams include:

Zeuxis & Persephone

La Catalina & Princesa Sugehit

Lluvia & Tessa Blanchard

Andrómeda & Skadi (current CMLL Women's National Tag Team Champions)

Dark Silueta & Valkiria

Hera & Olimpica

Saney & Nautica

Reina Isis & Metalica

The titles became vacant after Stephanie Vaquer, one-half of the former champions, left CMLL & NJPW on July 10, 2024, and signed with WWE the same day.


