CMLL Announces Tournament for Vacant Women's Tag Team Titles

CMLL has announced a two-night tournament to determine the new CMLL Women's World Tag Team Champions. The tournament kicks off on 7/30, with the finals on 8/6 during CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico.
The competing teams include:
Zeuxis & Persephone
La Catalina & Princesa Sugehit
Lluvia & Tessa Blanchard
Andrómeda & Skadi (current CMLL Women's National Tag Team Champions)
Dark Silueta & Valkiria
Hera & Olimpica
Saney & Nautica
Reina Isis & Metalica
The titles became vacant after Stephanie Vaquer, one-half of the former champions, left CMLL & NJPW on July 10, 2024, and signed with WWE the same day.
#CMLLInforma || ¡Se buscan Campeonas Mundiales de Parejas del CMLL! Kira y Skadi formarán parte de una eliminatoria para encontrar monarcas... hoy revelaremos a las parejas participantes.— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) July 25, 2024
📲 https://t.co/kelGXKxJdL pic.twitter.com/dOSBp0v4qr
