TNA Wrestling Expands Television Partnership in India

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

TNA Wrestling Announces Expansion of Television Partnership in India

This week, a detailed press release was issued with all the specifics.

TNA WRESTLING EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, BROADCASTING EXCLUSIVE SERIES, SPECIALS, PPV EVENTS & MORE VIA EUROSPORT INDIA



The Multi-Year & Multi-Hundred Hour Deal Includes the Weekly TNA iMPACT! Series, the Hit Hindi-Language Show ‘Pehlwani Patakha’, TNA+ Specials, Classic Content from TNA’s Extensive Programming Library & More

LOS ANGELES (July 24, 2024) – Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc., a global multi-platform media company, announced today that TNA Wrestling® has expanded its successful partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) premium sports channel Eurosport India. The exclusive multi-year agreement, encompassing hundreds of hours of content, extends TNA’s offerings, broadcasting all-new original series, iconic matchups, PPV events, and more throughout India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

The deal builds upon the agreement previously announced in March, which featured eight new TNA+ Presents specials each year, as well as all-new episodes of the tailor-made Hindi-language series Pehlwani Patakha—showcasing top highlights from TNA iMPACT!, as well as groundbreaking moments from TNA’s storied legacy.

Now, in addition to these popular offerings, Eurosport India viewers will be able to enjoy even more hard-hitting TNA action, with over 200 hours of original programming annually from TNA’s complete first-run output. The new deal includes the weekly flagship series TNA iMPACT! and cornerstone pay-per-views such as Bound for Glory and Slammiversary; to content from TNA’s extensive library spanning 20 years of the promotion’s history, selected from over 6,000 hours of original series and landmark events boasting appearances by some of the biggest stars in professional wrestling. Highlights include access to legacy series such as Epics, TNA’s Greatest Matches, Legends, British Boot Camp, and TNA Unfinished Business, as well as classic pay-per-views, and much more.

Warner Bros. Discovery began broadcasting curated TNA programming in the region in the first quarter of 2020. The promotion continues to resonate with viewers in India and its Sub-Continent, and has firmly established itself as the #2 data-supported genre brand in India—amassing more than 2.5 Million Facebook followers in the country. TNA’s global reach has grown, as well, with the promotion attracting over 4.94 Million YouTube Subscribers worldwide.

Ruchir Jain, Head of Distribution and Sports, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery stated, “We are delighted to extend our partnership with TNA Wrestling and bring their exclusive content to our viewers in India. Pro-Wrestling has been an integral part of childhood in India, creating a nostalgic connection for many. Cultivating this connection has been key to the growth of Eurosport’s passionate fan base. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering top-tier sports entertainment, and we look forward to providing our thrill-loving audience with exceptional wrestling experiences through this partnership.”

“This expanded deal is a testament to how powerfully TNA has resonated with audiences throughout India and its Sub-Continent,” said Ariel Shnerer, Senior Vice President of Content, Distribution, and Marketing for Anthem Sports Group. “WBD clearly recognizes the value that TNA brings to the Eurosport India platform, and we are proud to continue our successful partnership with them. We look forward to providing these loyal viewers with even more of the high-quality professional wrestling content they enjoy.”

TNA is one of the largest professional wrestling organizations in the world, and the premier destination for wrestling fans across the globe. Since its inception in 2002, TNA has been home to legendary wrestlers such as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Sting, Kurt Angle, Kevin Nash, AJ Styles and many more. TNA’s current roster is headlined by TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth and Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, X-Division Champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey, World Tag Team Champions (ABC) Ace Austin and Chris Bey, Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Alisha Edwards and Masha Slamovich, and Digital Media Champion PCO as well as rising Indian powerhouses Bhupinder Gujjar and Shera.