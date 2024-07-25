WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Chris Jericho Suffers Injury on AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 25, 2024

Chris Jericho retained the FTW Championship after defeating Minoru Suzuki on the July 24th episode of AEW Dynamite. Despite the victory, Jericho emerged from the intense match with an injury.

He took to Instagram to share an update, posting a picture with his hand taped up and revealing that he broke his finger during the match. Jericho also remarked on Suzuki's ferocity, describing him as "insane," and hinted that their rivalry is far from over.


