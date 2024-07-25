AEW Royal Rampage SPOILERS From July 24 Taping In Nashville, TN.

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 25, 2024

AEW taped this week’s episode of Rampage on Wednesday in Nashville, TN.

Featured below are the complete spoilers from the 7/24 taping for the 7/26 show.

After the Blood and Guts match, the ring was cleared. Tony Khan came out to energize the crowd and introduced a Hall of Fame video package for Tony Schiavone. Tony Schiavone then appeared, thanked the fans, and joined Excalibur and Matt Menard as part of the announcing team.

Royal Rampage Spoilers:

The first competitors were Orange Cassidy, Brody King, Claudio Castagnoli, and Komander.

Also competing were Brian Cage, Tomohiro Ishii, The Butcher, Roderick Strong, Matt Menard, Brandon Cutler, Kyle O’Reilly, Jeff Jarrett (with Karen Jarrett), Matt Taven, Jay Lethal, Kip Sabian, Mike Bennett, Darby Allin, and Lio Rush.

As the match neared its end, Hangman Page stormed the ring and attacked Jeff Jarrett, leading to Jarrett's elimination, much to the dismay of the Nashville crowd.

Darby Allin was the last competitor standing in ring one.

Claudio Castagnoli was the last competitor standing in ring two.

Darby Allin emerged as the overall victor.

Additional Matches:

Kris Statlander, accompanied by Stokely Hathaway, defeated Leila Grey.

Lance Archer defeated an opponent he carried to the ring.

Rush & Kyle Fletcher triumphed in a four-way bout against Private Party, The Righteous, and The Outrunners.