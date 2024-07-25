WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Team AEW Triumphs in Blood & Guts as Darby Allin Threatens Jack Perry with Fire

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 25, 2024

All Elite Wrestling held their fourth Blood & Guts match at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on the Wednesday, July 24 episode of Dynamite. Team AEW (Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe, Darby Allin, and The Acclaimed) faced The Elite (The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry, and Hangman Page).

Despite The Elite's recent dominance, they lost the match. The climax saw Darby Allin, after dousing handcuffed Jack Perry in gasoline, threaten to set Perry on fire unless Matthew Jackson agreed to a TNT Title match at All In. Jackson complied to save Perry.

The event was characteristically violent. Highlights included Anthony Bowens crashing through tables, Darby Allin executing a Coffin Drop from the cage ceiling, The Elite stapling Swerve Strickland, and Jack Perry receiving a direct chair shot.

The feud between Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland was reignited, with Page initially handcuffing Swerve outside the cage. Interference from Jeff Jarrett and Billy Gunn freed Swerve, leading to a confrontation that spilled out of the ring and up the ramp, ending with both falling off the stage.


