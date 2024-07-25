WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
MJF Unveils New Championship Belt on AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 25, 2024

MJF kicked off this week's AEW Dynamite by making it clear he couldn't care less about the AEW International Championship he won against Will Ospreay.

He did come out with the title but quickly threw it in the trash, channeling Madusa’s iconic 1990s move. MJF then unveiled a new "AEW American Championship" with a star-spangled strap. He disparaged Nashville before Will Ospreay attacked him, revealing that Tony Khan booked them for a rematch at AEW ALL IN in Wembley.

In a nod to Ospreay’s New Japan days, MJF’s actions mirrored when Ospreay renamed the IWGP United States Championship to the IWGP United Kingdom Championship.

MJF did cheat to win the "American" Championship last week, using his Dynamite diamond ring to pin Ospreay in their near-hour-long match.

The ALL IN card is heating up with Ospreay vs. MJF, Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson, Mariah May vs. Toni Storm, and Darby Allin vs. Jack Perry for the TNT Championship.


