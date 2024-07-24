AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts Results (July 24, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (JULY 24, 2024)

The annual Blood & Guts special edition of AEW Dynamite kicks off with a live shot of Alex Marvez in the parking garage. He said he's waiting for an interview with Will Ospreay, who shows up frantic trying to get to Bridgestone Arena for tonight's show. He notices a boot on his car. He asks Marvez if he has a car and demands his keys. The two drive off together.

MJF & Will Ospreay Kick Off This Week's Show

A bunch of cheerleaders are shown on the entrance ramp. "Give me an M!" "Give me a J!" "Give me an F!" "What does that spell?" "MJF!" The theme for the AEW International Champion hits and out he comes with a giant smile on his face. He starts off by saying Ospreay didn't hit the Tiger Driver '91 because he's a gutless coward.

He says it's laughable fans thought Ospreay could beat him when he couldn't even beat Swerve Strickland. He warns Swerve he hasn't forgotten about him. He says he's just waiting for the right moment to pounce. He says he beat Ospreay without breaking a sweat. He did it quickly and easily and wrestling experts are calling it the most one-sided beatdown in history.

MJF brings up Ospreay's grandmother dieing recently and laughs. He says he can dig a grave next to hers, but space it out, "because lord knows that fan skank needs all the room she can get." Ouch. He says if Ospreay doesn't like it, he can come out and do something about it, but he won't. The commentators point out he won't because his car was messed with, likely by MJF.

He continues by talking about the belt while we see a podium with a cloth over it behind him. He says the title he holds in his hands, much like Daniel Garcia and Will'y boy, is garbage. He drops it in a trash can outside of the ring. He makes sure to get a dig in at the U.K. ahead of ALL IN while unveiling the brand new AEW American Championship.

Ospreay says he's had a meeting with Tony Khan and Christopher Daniels and he's got his rematch. He's got it on home soil. It will be Will Ospreay vs. MJF II on Sunday, August 25 at AEW ALL IN 2024 in Wembley Stadium in London, England. He says it's for the International Championship. Ospreay pulls the International title out of the trash can and heads to the back.

Blood & Guts Coin Flip

Backstage, a referee says it's time for the coin flip to see who gets the advantage in tonight's Blood & Guts match. As the referee enters the next room, we see The Elite standing over Christopher Daniels, who is beat up and knocked out.

They claim he's taking a nap. They present their own coin and win the toss. Some question where Hangman Page is, but The Young Bucks assured them he gave his word and will be here tonight.

FTW Championship

Chris Jericho (C) vs. Minoru Suzuki

The theme for the longest-reigning "For The World" Champion of all-time, 'The Learning Tree' Chris Jericho, makes his way down to the ring for our first match of the evening. Minoru Suzuki makes his way out next with his towel over his head. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one, which has Big Bill and Bryan Keith banned from ringside.

This one starts off with both guys trading chops for literally three minutes as fans chant "Chop forever!" Ultimately, Jericho stumbles forward and Flair Flops down to the mat as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this championship clash continues.

When we return from the break, Excalibur is laughing while explaining that Jericho and Suzuki have been chopping throughout the entire commercial break. Finally, Jericho kicks Suzuki to land the first non-chop strike in the bout and the crowd boos like crazy. Jericho has blood and welts on his chest and Suzuki slaps an armbar on the FTW Champion while hanging over the ropes.

After some more back-and-forth action, we see Jericho hit the Judas Effect and eventually pick up the victory to retain his title. After the match, Big Bill and Bryan Keith run out and attack Suzuki until Katsuyori Shibata runs out to make the save.

Winner and STILL FTW Champion: Chris Jericho

Kris Statlander Attacks Willow Nightingale, Issues Challenge

Backstage, Renee Paquette is standing by with new CMLL Women's World Champion Willow Nightingale, who is immediately attacked by Kris Statlander. Stokely Hathaway shows up and says next week on AEW Dynamite there will be an Eliminator Match for the CMLL Women's World title.

Jeff Jarrett Interrupts Bryan Danielson Interview With Heartfelt Comments

After the segment wraps up, we head to a commercial break. When we return, we see Renee Paquette sitting with Bryan Danielson from "earlier today" talking about his health and his upcoming title opportunity at ALL IN.

Jeff Jarrett walks over and offers praise to Danielson but also shows concern for him needing to heal up physically and mentally. He says it sounds like he's got one foot out the door. "Bryan ... if you're gonna go all in, go all in."

He tells him a lot of people believe in him and he's at the very top of the list. Paquette asks where those comments sit with him. Danielson says a lot of that is true and he's got some work to do.

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Hikaru Shida

Inside the arena, the theme for Britt Baker hits and out she comes for her first match back in ten months. After she settles in the ring, the theme for her opponent, whom Schiavone calls Baker's top rival, Hikaru Shida hits. Out she comes as highlights of their past battles are shown in split-screen.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. After some brief back-and-forth action, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Baker settle into the lead. She slips the glove on for her finisher but Shida fights back.

Shida thinks about using a kendo stick but decides against it. Baker hits a big move and then slaps on the Lockjaw for the win. After the match, TBS and NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Mercedes Mone comes out. She says everyone wants Baker vs. Mone at ALL IN, but she's saying no. Kamille appears and lays out Baker and poses with Mone. We head to another break.

Winner: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

PAC vs. Boulder

When we return, The Patriarchy are shown backstage. Christian Cage gloats about winning the Unified AEW Trios Championships on AEW Collision and says Nick Wayne is going to become the No. 1 Contender to the AEW World Championship when he wins Royal Rampage on Friday.

Cage tells Nick he has earned the right to speak for himself. Nick says about two words and then sees Kip Sabian standing in the background and asks why he's seeing him again. He tells him he's gonna be the one to throw him out of the Royal Rampage match and tells him no one cares his dad is dead.

Back inside the arena, PAC's theme hits and out he comes to the ring, where the Iron Savages are already standing. The bell sounds and PAC immediately goes to work on Boulder. After all of two minutes, PAC finishes him off with a brainbuster for the quick win.

Winner: PAC

"The Glamour" Mariah May vs. Kaitland Alexis

Backstage, Team AEW are all standing and they all have issues. Darby Allin doesn't like Swerve, The Acclaimed doesn't like Swerve or care about his issues with Darby. Mark Briscoe pushes to the front and cuts a promo like only he can to try and get his team on the same page.

Inside the arena, we see a live shot of the double cage hanging above the ring, but first, out comes the debuting "The Glamour" Mariah May. She comes out looking good, real good, but absolutely the same as always for the most part. She is carrying the high heel she beat down "Timeless" Toni Storm with, and her Owen Hart Cup title belt.

She lays them both on the ring steps and heads into the ring, where her opponent, who is named but with no graphic. Kaitland Alexis? May immediately charges across the ring and beats her down with ease. She hits a drop kick off the top-rope. May hits May-Day but opts against pinning her.

She instead hits Storm's hip attack in the corner and the Storm Zero for the win. After the match, "Timeless" Toni Storm's theme hits but she doesn't come out. Instead she appears in the ring from behind with a mask on, which she removes. The commentators mention the scar on her head from May. The two brawl but a bunch of refs break it up.

Winner: "The Glamour" Mariah May

AEW Blood & Guts 2024

Team AEW (Swerve Strickland, Darby Allin, Mark Briscoe & The Acclaimed) vs. The Elite (Hangman Page, Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry & The Young Bucks)

It's main event time!

The pre-match video package airs to get us ready for AEW Blood & Guts 2024: Team AEW vs. The Elite. The package is narrated by pro wrestling legend Dean Malenko. Back inside the arena, we see the double cage lowered over both rings as the Blood & Guts Match Rules graphic flashes on the screen.

"The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts introduces the first participant and the theme for "The Scapegoat" Jack Perry hits. Out comes the TNT Champion with a goofy-ass(ed) mask on and a steel chair in his hand. He heads to the ring to start things off for Team Elite. As he heads to the ring, we head into a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, the theme for Darby Allin hits and out he comes in his big pink fluffy jacket with a skateboard in-hand. He goes to enter the cage but Perry immediately attacks him and the fight is on. The two brawl at ringside until they head over the barricade and fight through the crowd.

Back in the cage-enclosed double-ring, Perry has his way with Darby until the five second countdown clock appears. The fans count it down and then the theme for The Young Bucks hits and out comes Nicholas Jackson to help in the now two-on-one advantage over Darby. We head into a mid-match break on that note.

As we return from the break, the countdown clock hits and we hear "Reach for the sky, boi!" as ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe makes his way out to an enormous roar from the crowd. He immediately helps shift the offensive momentum into the favor of Team AEW.

Briscoe and Darby enjoy some time in control of the action but then the countdown clock appears again. Out comes Matthew Jackson next and immediately Team Elite takes over. Briscoe's head is bashed into a big case from Jackson and then cheese-grated on the steel cage fencing. He's busted open and bleeding now.

After the next clock strikes, when it expires, The Acclaimed theme hits and out to a lukewarm pop is Anthony Bowens. He goes right at Nicholas Jackson upon getting into the cage. Things are even now and with that being the case, we see Team AEW start to take over again. Briscoe breaks out some Redneck Fu.

Briscoe hits a big cutter off the top-rope and Darby follows up with a Scorpion Death Drop. He hits Jackson with a thumbtack-covered skateboard. Jackson's arm is all busted up. Bowens has a real pair of scissors and begins blasting Team Elite with it.

He blasts Jack Perry and stabs him with it before opening the scissors and ripping at Perry's mouth for a loud "You sick f*ck!" chant. After the next clock strikes, the coin drops and the crowd goes insane as "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada is out next. The AEW Continental Champion has a big street sign with him that he blasts everyone with.

A bloody Jackson has Perry help take thumbtacks out of his arm as the other bloody Jackson points to Okada with a smile on his face after delivering a tombstone pile driver. On that note, we shift gears and head into another mid-match commercial break as the wild action in this year's AEW Blood & Guts match continues.

Upon returning from the break, Max Caster comes out as the next member of Team AEW into the match. He has a microphone and chain with him, which he immediately begins using after getting into the ring. A table has been entered into the mix at some point. Only one member remains for each team, Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page.

The Young Bucks slam Bowens on a barbed wire board. They lay another barbed wire board on top of him and Jackson hits a senton off the top-rope. They pull out a sack of tacks and put them in Caster's mouth before hitting a double super kick. The clock winds down and it's Hangman Page's turn but he doesn't show up.

Team AEW starts to take over as The Elite were staring and waiting for Hangman to come out. The next clock strikes and out comes Swerve Strickland, but right behind him is Hangman Page, who attacks him and cuffs Swerve to the outside of the cage. He pummels him but won't come into the cage, so the Blood & Guts match can't start.

The Young Bucks yell at Hangman on the mic from the other side of the cage. They threaten to fire him if he doesn't get in the cage. He does, but Swerve is still cuffed to the outside. Regardless, Jackson says he's the EVP so ring the bell. They do and the match officially begins. Okada shoves Hangman in a tense moment.

As the action continues, we head into yet another mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Jeff Jarrett pushing past people with a guitar to come out to help. Brandon Cutler runs down behind him. Billy Gunn comes out and blasts him. Cutler turns and Jarrett breaks his guitar over his head.

Prince Nana gets bolt cutters or a key to help free Swerve from the cuffs. They use bolt cutters to tear through a chunk of the cage to let Swerve in. As soon as the AEW World Champion finally enters the cage, he makes a difference and helps Team AEW take over as the Nashville crowd goes wild.

Everyone is down in one ring except Swerve. In the other, only Hangman Page is standing. The two see each other from across the way and stare each other down as fans chant "Holy sh*t! Holy sh*t!" They meet in the middle and break out in a wild hockey brawl. Swerve gets a staple gun, but is stopped before he can use it.

Jackson opens up the case he brought to the ring, which has five staple guns. Each member of Team Elite gets one and begins stapling the hell out of Swerve. Swerve starts laughing in sinister fashion and starts fighting back. He gets a staple gun and is stapling people in their faces, necks, etc. We head to yet another mid-match commercial break.

We return and see four tables set up on the floor, with Bowens wedged in-between. Bowens and Jackson each start climbing the massive double cage. Jackson slams Bowens' head into the cage and he falls way down below, crashing through the tables. Briscoe hits a Jay-Driller on Okada and Matthew and Perry and Nicholas in back-to-back-to-back-to-back fashion.

Briscoe hits a Froggy Bow to Jackson through a table set up in between the two rings. Darby climbs up the cage wall and monkey bar climbs to the middle of the top of the cage above the center of the ring. He drops down back-first for a Coffin Drop through a table. Jack Perry is handcuffed to the cage. Briscoe beats Perry with a kendo stick and demands he quit.

Darby asks on the mic if they quit and they don't, so he says it's time to get this party started. Briscoe waffles the cuffed Perry with a vicious chair shot to the face, The Rock to Ken Shamrock-style. Matthew is cuffed to the ring ropes and arguing with Briscoe. Darby brings a can of gasoline in and dumps it all over Perry.

With The Elite guys cuffed and unable to stop them, they threaten to light Perry on fire if he doesn't give up and give Darby a TNT title shot. Jackson tells Darby into the mic that the TNT title is up at ALL IN. He makes him say he quits. Jackson does. Team AEW gets the win and Darby has a title shot at Wembley Stadium. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Team AEW