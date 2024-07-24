AEW Contract Updates: Inside Scoop on Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

This week, internet rumors have surfaced about the House of Black’s Buddy Matthews working under a new contract with AEW. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Matthews signed a new deal with the company this past February, though the length of the contract remains unconfirmed.

Johnson also provided an update on Malakai Black’s contractual status with AEW, stating:

“PWInsider.com is also told that Malakai Black is currently signed to a deal that takes him into 2025. There’s been numerous claims over the last year or so that Black was exiting the company, but it’s never been correct.”

Additionally, Fightful.com reported that those within AEW believe Black’s contract runs through the end of the year, with two option years applied at one point.