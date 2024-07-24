WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Andrade Retains Speed Championship, New Tournament Announced

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 24, 2024

Andrade successfully defended his Speed Championship against Baron Corbin in a thrilling match on today's episode. The high-flying champion secured the victory with a crucifix pin, extending his reign as the top competitor on WWE Speed.

Following the match, a major announcement was made by commentator Corey Graves. A new tournament to determine a top contender for the Speed Championship will commence in the coming weeks. The lineup includes:

Montez Ford
Austin Theory
Je’Von Evans
Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis
Joaquin Wilde
Pete Dunne
Axiom
Julius Creed


