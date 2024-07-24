Andrade Retains Speed Championship, New Tournament Announced

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Andrade successfully defended his Speed Championship against Baron Corbin in a thrilling match on today's episode. The high-flying champion secured the victory with a crucifix pin, extending his reign as the top competitor on WWE Speed.

Following the match, a major announcement was made by commentator Corey Graves. A new tournament to determine a top contender for the Speed Championship will commence in the coming weeks. The lineup includes:

Montez Ford

Austin Theory

Je’Von Evans

Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis

Joaquin Wilde

Pete Dunne

Axiom

Julius Creed