Andrade Retains Speed Championship, New Tournament Announced

Andrade successfully defended his Speed Championship against Baron Corbin in a thrilling match on today's episode. The high-flying champion secured the victory with a crucifix pin, extending his reign as the top competitor on WWE Speed.
Following the match, a major announcement was made by commentator Corey Graves. A new tournament to determine a top contender for the Speed Championship will commence in the coming weeks. The lineup includes:
Montez Ford
Austin Theory
Je’Von Evans
Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis
Joaquin Wilde
Pete Dunne
Axiom
Julius Creed
TODAY on #WWESpeed!@AndradeElIdolo vs. @BaronCorbinWWE for the #WWESpeed Championship! Will @AndradeElIdolo retain or will we have a new WWE Speed Champion? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zokmzwEMWY— WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2024
