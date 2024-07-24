Buddy Matthews Re-Signs with AEW

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW has re-signed another star.

Buddy Matthews, known in WWE as Buddy Murphy, has re-signed with AEW. Matthews, who held Raw & NXT Tag Team and Cruiserweight titles in WWE, joined AEW in February 2022 after stints in MLW and NJPW.

In AEW, Matthews teamed up with Malakai Black and Brody King in the House of Black, with the trio holding the Trios titles once. Despite speculation of a WWE return due to his engagement to Rhea Ripley, Matthews has committed to AEW.

Ibou of WrestlePurists reported the Australian's re-signing, though Matthews has yet to comment publicly. Meanwhile, Malakai Black is under contract with AEW until 2027, according to Tony Khan.