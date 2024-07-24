WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Buddy Matthews Re-Signs with AEW

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 24, 2024

Buddy Matthews Re-Signs with AEW

AEW has re-signed another star.

Buddy Matthews, known in WWE as Buddy Murphy, has re-signed with AEW. Matthews, who held Raw & NXT Tag Team and Cruiserweight titles in WWE, joined AEW in February 2022 after stints in MLW and NJPW.

In AEW, Matthews teamed up with Malakai Black and Brody King in the House of Black, with the trio holding the Trios titles once. Despite speculation of a WWE return due to his engagement to Rhea Ripley, Matthews has committed to AEW.

Ibou of WrestlePurists reported the Australian's re-signing, though Matthews has yet to comment publicly. Meanwhile, Malakai Black is under contract with AEW until 2027, according to Tony Khan.

Tony Khan Keeps Door Open to Potential WWE Collaboration

AEW President Tony Khan has expressed an openness to the idea of a potential crossover event with WWE, despite the companies' often-competit [...]

— Ben Kerin Jul 24, 2024 04:14PM


Tags: #aew #buddy matthews #house of black

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88649/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π