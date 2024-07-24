Raj Dhesi (Formerly Jinder Mahal) Praises AEW Star Hook

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

In January 2024, AEW President Tony Khan addressed Jinder Mahal's world title match on WWE RAW, noting how Mahal hadn't won a televised match in a year. Former WCW President Eric Bischoff and former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman were among those who publicly responded to Khan.

During a virtual signing for K & S WrestleFest, Mahal, now known as Raj Dhesi, praised AEW star Hook:

“Tony (Khan) just said, ‘Where’s the backlash when Jinder’s getting a championship match? When HOOK is 28-0 or 28-1 or something.’ That was the thing and I just said, ‘Who the —- is HOOK?’ That was it… Yeah, I’m a former WWE Champion (so I should be able to get a title shot). But then I actually started watching HOOK and I really like his style. I like his demeanor, his style, everything about him. He’s like the next generation, right? The next generation, the next evolution of pro wrestling. HOOK is one of the best… We’re just having fun on Twitter. It’s just wrestling.”